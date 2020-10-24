Sullay Kaikai scores on return from injury as Blackpool beat MK Dons
Sullay Kaikai made a goal-scoring return as Blackpool ended a run of three straight home defeats with a 1-0 victory over MK Dons at Bloomfield Road.
Seasiders winger Kaikai, back after a month out with a hamstring injury, met CJ Hamilton’s low cross and finished clinically midway through the second half to earn the home side three points.
Goalkeepers Chris Maxwell and Andrew Fisher were untroubled in the first half as both sides failed to sustain any attacking pressure.
Blackpool’s best first-half opening came in the 23rd minute as Hamilton found his way in behind but failed to find a teammate with a clipped cross.
Dons defender Regan Poole almost marked his 100th career appearance with the opening goal before the break but his volley defected just wide.
Hamilton found Kaikai with a pinpoint cross in the 66th minute, and the Crystal Palace youth product powered home past Dons keeper Fisher from close range to hand Neil Critchley’s side victory.
Substitute Dan Kemp almost doubled the home side’s advantage but had his low effort saved five minutes from time.