Stuart McCall signs new Bradford deal
Bradford manager Stuart McCall has signed a one-year contract extension, the club have announced.
McCall, in his third spell as Bantams boss, and his assistant Kenny Black have both committed themselves to the club until the end of next season.
McCall told the club’s website: “I am naturally pleased. When I first came back last season it was always a long-term vision I had laid out, and I am really looking forward to further building the project.
“Nobody is happy with where we currently are in the league table, and the determination and drive comes from trying to rectify that.
“To have the backing and longevity is encouraging, because it gives us time to look at things and plan on changing the fortunes of the club. That is my ambition and aim.”
The club earlier appointed Ryan Sparks as their new chief executive officer, and the 29-year-old is looking forward to working with McCall to turn around the fortunes of a club lying 20th in League Two.
Sparks, previously City’s director of communications and commercial, said: “I have a great relationship with Stuart McCall and we work closely together. I have plans to help us address the immediate situation, with focus already on January, and am determined to play my part in building a Bradford City which boasts a clear identity, direction and – quite frankly – meaning.
“Stuart McCall understands the true meaning of Bradford City and with our full support, we believe he can drive us forward.”