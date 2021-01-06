Striker Jordy Hiwula extends contract at Portsmouth until end of season
Jordy Hiwula has extended his contract at Portsmouth until the end of the season.
The forward, who arrived on a short-term deal in October after leaving Coventry, had reportedly been a target for Swindon but will remain at Fratton Park.
Kenny Jackett has used the 26-year-old as back-up to John Marquis and Ellis Harrison, with Hiwula scoring a brace on his first start against Cheltenham in the Papa John’s Trophy last month.
Jackett told the club’s website: “I’m delighted that we’ve secured Jordy’s services for the second half of the season. He’s an excellent finisher, with good movement and touch, and has been pushing our forward players for a starting place.”
Hiwula added: “I’ve settled in really well here and wanted to stay for the rest of the season, so I’m really pleased to have signed a new deal.
“On a personal level, I’m hoping to be involved a bit more, but will just take things one game at a time. We’re still in three competitions and looking to do well in all of them, although the aim has to be to secure promotion and we’ve got a set of boys here who can achieve that.”