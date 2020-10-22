Stoke sweating on Sam Clucas’ fitness ahead of Brentford clash
Sam Clucas is a doubt for Stoke’s Championship clash with Brentford on Saturday.
The 30-year-old midfielder has picked up a calf issue and will face a late fitness test ahead of the Bet365 Stadium encounter.
Northern Ireland midfielder Jordan Thompson could step up to start if Clucas does not make the grade in time.
Nathan Collins is available after Stoke won their appeal against a three-match ban following his red card in the 2-2 draw with Barnsley.
Brentford boss Thomas Frank will have to choose between Saman Ghoddos and Sergi Canos for his three-pronged attack.
Amiens loan forward Ghoddos started Wednesday’s 2-1 win over Sheffield Wednesday in west London, and manager Frank could opt to rotate his resources and start Spanish winger Canos for the Stoke trip.
Striker Ivan Toney should continue to lead the Brentford line.
The in-form hitman has already fired six goals in seven Championship appearances for the Bees.