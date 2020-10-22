Stoke sweating on Sam Clucas’ fitness ahead of Brentford clash

Sam Clucas is a doubt for Stoke
Sam Clucas is a doubt for Stoke - (Copyright PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
17:37pm, Thu 22 Oct 2020
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Sam Clucas is a doubt for Stoke’s Championship clash with Brentford on Saturday.

The 30-year-old midfielder has picked up a calf issue and will face a late fitness test ahead of the Bet365 Stadium encounter.

Northern Ireland midfielder Jordan Thompson could step up to start if Clucas does not make the grade in time.

Nathan Collins is available after Stoke won their appeal against a three-match ban following his red card in the 2-2 draw with Barnsley.

Brentford boss Thomas Frank will have to choose between Saman Ghoddos and Sergi Canos for his three-pronged attack.

Amiens loan forward Ghoddos started Wednesday’s 2-1 win over Sheffield Wednesday in west London, and manager Frank could opt to rotate his resources and start Spanish winger Canos for the Stoke trip.

Striker Ivan Toney should continue to lead the Brentford line.

The in-form hitman has already fired six goals in seven Championship appearances for the Bees.

Sign up to our newsletter

Soccer

Stoke

Preview

PA