Stoke striker Tyrese Campbell likely to miss rest of season with knee injury

Tyrese Campbell
Tyrese Campbell (PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
15:54pm, Sun 13 Dec 2020
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Stoke’s Tyrese Campbell is set to the miss the rest of the season, the Sky Bet Championship side have announced.

Campbell suffered a serious knee injury during the home defeat to Cardiff on December 8 and missed Saturday’s 0-0 draw at Derby.

The 20-year-old striker’s injury was assessed by two specialists who gave City manager Michael O’Neill the news he had been dreading.

O’Neill told the club’s website: “It’s a cruel blow for us but even more so for Tyrese, a young man with a great future who had been performing so well for us this season.”

Campbell had scored seven goals in all competitions for the Potters this season.

Sign up to our newsletter

Soccer

Stoke

PA