Stoke sign Sheffield United defender Rhys Norrington-Davies on loan
Stoke have completed the loan signing of Sheffield United defender Rhys Norrington-Davies for the rest of the season.
The 21-year-old Wales left-back becomes the Potters’ second arrival of the January transfer window, having had a spell at Sky Bet Championship rivals Luton.
Norrington-Davies, who joined the Blades’ Academy in 2017, made 22 appearances over his four-month stay with the Hatters.
Stoke boss Michael O’Neill hopes Norrington-Davies, who made his senior international debut in the Nations League during October 2020, can continue his progress at the bet365 Stadium.
“We are pleased to bring in another young player who is hungry to develop and improve,” O’Neill said on Stoke’s official club website.
“Rhys is a player we have been aware of for some time and I am sure he will be a key addition to our defensive resources for the remainder of the season.”