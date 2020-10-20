Stoke boss Michael O’Neill may have selection concern
Stoke manager Michael O’Neill will check on the fitness of a handful of players ahead of their home game against Barnsley.
The Potters maintained their solid start to the season with a 2-0 win at Luton on Saturday but it came at a cost, with scorers Nick Powell and Steven Fletcher, as well as Tyrese Campbell, all having to be withdrawn due to injury at Kenilworth Road.
The trio will be assessed, along with Morgan Fox (calf), James McClean (foot) and James Chester (calf).
Jordan Cousins is still working his way back to fitness while Ryan Shawcross is now back in training after a succession of injury problems.
Barnsley have been monitoring Michael Sollbauer and it is not yet clear if the defender will be involved.
The Austrian received lengthy medical attention following a collision with Bristol City substitute Callum O’Dowda late on in Saturday’s dramatic 2-2 draw at Oakwell.
Tykes caretaker boss Adam Murray described Sollbauer’s condition as “groggy but okay” after the match but head injury protocols may mean he has to sit out Wednesday’s game.
Callum Brittain could make his debut for the club if Sollbauer is absent following his arrival from MK Dons last week.