Stockport held by Solihull Moors
22:35pm, Tue 27 Oct 2020
Stockport and Solihull Moors both maintained their unbeaten runs as the Vanarama National League clash at Edgeley Park finished goalless.
Stockport had won their last four league games, with Solihull boasting a three-match winning streak of their own.
Solihull’s Jimmy Ball had an early effort blocked against his former club, while Stockport’s Richie Bennett was denied by visiting goalkeeper Ryan Boot.
Ryan Croasdale cleared off the line as the away side threatened but at the other end Jordan Keane’s effort was blocked.
Bennett and Alex Reid both hit the bar for the hosts before the break, while Boot and opposite number Ben Hinchliffe made important saves in the second half.