Stewart Downing rejoins Blackburn

Blackburn have announced veteran midfielder Stewart Downing has rejoined the club.

The 36-year-old made 41 Sky Bet Championship appearances for Rovers last season after signing in June 2019.

He departed during the summer but has returned having been in regular contact with boss Tony Mowbray over the last few months, Blackburn said.

Downing is now available to feature in Tuesday’s match at Ewood Park against his old club Middlesbrough. Blackburn have not disclosed the length of his deal.

The former Aston Villa, Liverpool and West Ham player, who has 35 England caps, said on Blackburn’s official website: “I always wanted to come back since the last game of last season and told the manager that.

“I said that if it wasn’t to be here then I’d probably have stopped playing and would have looked into something new. I had a really good time here last season, I really enjoyed it.

“The lads were great, the manager was good to me and we had a really good relationship, which was probably why he got so many games out of me.

“I just got a really good feel for the club, I was settled and this was the only place I wanted to come back to.

“I wanted to enjoy the last few years of football and I certainly enjoyed last season, so much so that I wanted to come back and extend it.

“The team looks very strong when everyone’s fully fit and available, so I’m really excited about it.”