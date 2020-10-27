Stevenage draw a blank again but pick up a point from trip to Harrogate
Stevenage created an unwanted club record as they failed to score for a fifth successive game as a Football League outfit.
Alex Revell’s men had the better chances in the 0-0 Sky Bet League Two stalemate at Harrogate but failed to test home goalkeeper James Belshaw once.
Elliot List, Marcus Dinanga and Scott Cuthbert all headed wastefully off target in the North Yorkshire contest.
Neither keeper had a save to make during the opening 45 minutes but both sides missed glorious aerial opportunities to open the scoring.
First, List directed a header across the face of goal from five yards after meeting Dinanga’s left-wing cross.
Then, veteran Harrogate forward Jon Stead also missed the target from a similar distance following Ryan Fallowfield’s right-wing centre.
After the break, Dinanga was equally as profligate clearing the crossbar three yards from goal, while Harrogate midfielder Connor Kirby belatedly called Jamie Cumming into action for the first time on 66 minutes, but his shot proved too tame to trouble the away keeper.
A fierce volley from sub Brendan Kiernan needed a smarter reflex save from Cumming and he was also equal to Tom Walker’s follow-up effort for Simon Weaver’s team, before Cuthbert rose unchallenged to meet a late corner but his header was again wayward.