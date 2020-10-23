Stevenage boss Alex Revell considers changes for Leyton Orient match
Stevenage boss Alex Revell could well freshen up the team again for the Sky Bet League Two match against Leyton Orient as he looks to avoid a third straight defeat.
Revell made five changes for the 1-0 midweek defeat at home by Newport, with Ben Coker, Romain Vincelot, Elliot Osborne, Danny Newton and deadline-day signing Aramide Oteh all coming into the starting XI.
Midfielder Arthur Read and forwards Inih Effiong and Tyrone Marsh are among those pressing for a recall.
Boro have just one league win this season and sit only a point above the bottom two.
Leyton Orient will be looking to build on their midweek win over Tranmere.
On-loan West Ham defender Tunji Akinola impressed after stepping in at right-back so should be involved again along with midfielder Jordan Maguire-Drew.
Forward Louis Dennis is closing in on a return from the back problem which has ruled him out of the last three games.
Lee Angol has been carrying a hamstring injury and the striker’s rehabilitation will also be carefully managed.