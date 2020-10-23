Stevenage boss Alex Revell considers changes for Leyton Orient match

Stevenage manager Alex Revell has some selection decisions
By NewsChain Sport
13:07pm, Fri 23 Oct 2020
Stevenage boss Alex Revell could well freshen up the team again for the Sky Bet League Two match against Leyton Orient as he looks to avoid a third straight defeat.

Revell made five changes for the 1-0 midweek defeat at home by Newport, with Ben Coker, Romain Vincelot, Elliot Osborne, Danny Newton and deadline-day signing Aramide Oteh all coming into the starting XI.

Midfielder Arthur Read and forwards Inih Effiong and Tyrone Marsh are among those pressing for a recall.

Boro have just one league win this season and sit only a point above the bottom two.

Leyton Orient will be looking to build on their midweek win over Tranmere.

On-loan West Ham defender Tunji Akinola impressed after stepping in at right-back so should be involved again along with midfielder Jordan Maguire-Drew.

Forward Louis Dennis is closing in on a return from the back problem which has ruled him out of the last three games.

Lee Angol has been carrying a hamstring injury and the striker’s rehabilitation will also be carefully managed.

