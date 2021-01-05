Stevenage bolster struggling squad with three new arrivals
League Two strugglers Stevenage have made a trio of new signings, with Chris Lines, Matty Stevens and Luke Norris joining the club.
Alex Revell’s side sit 22nd in the table, four points clear of bottom club Southend after recording back-to-back victories, and have bolstered their squad heading into the new year.
Lines, a 35-year-old midfielder most recently with Northampton, is the most experienced new arrival and has agreed a deal until the end of the season. Striker Norris has also signed until the conclusion of the current campaign after leaving Colchester.
Stevens has penned a loan deal from Forest Green and offers further reinforcement up front.
Boro chairman Phil Wallace said: “We are pleased with these first three additions early in the window and they allow us to settle down and be patient over the next one or two incomings. The management know where they want to strengthen but sometimes you have to wait for the right opportunity.
“At the moment things are definitely going in the right direction. I believe we are starting to see the benefits of the hard work and planning coming through in the results lately and we are very positive about our targets and ambitions for 2021.”