Steven Whittaker a doubt for Dunfermline’s cup clash with St Johnstone

By NewsChain Sport
18:25pm, Mon 14 Dec 2020
Steven Whittaker is battling to be fit for Dunfermline’s Betfred Cup quarter-final against St Johnstone.

The player/coach trained on Friday after a hamstring injury but went over on his ankle and missed out on Saturday’s defeat by Morton, the Pars’ first of the season.

The former Hibernian and Rangers player has been working hard to give himself a chance of facing Saints.

St Johnstone’s Michael O’Halloran remains a doubt for the East End Park clash.

The Saints attacker missed the weekend defeat by Livingston with a hip injury.

Striker Callum Hendry took a knock against Livi but should be OK for the trip to Fife.

