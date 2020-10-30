Steven Gerrard not getting carried away with Rangers’ fine form

Steven Gerrard is far too wary of Celtic to overthink Rangers’ lead at the top of the Premiership even if they extend it to nine points this weekend.

While Neil Lennon’s side take on Aberdeen in the William Hill Scottish Cup semi-final at Hampden Park on Sunday, the Light Blues are on league duty at Rugby Park where they can build on the six-point gap over their Old Firm rivals.

However, the Rangers boss noted that, importantly, the nine-in-a-row champions will have two games in hand.

“I don’t think we really need to concern ourselves with psychological advantages and where the tables are and what we can do,” said Gerrard, who will assess Alfredo Morelos and Ryan Jack after both suffered calf knocks in the 1-0 Europa League win over Lech Poznan at Ibrox on Thursday night.

“There’s three points available, we want the three points, we are hungry for the three points.

“It would be different if you had the opportunity to go there and be nine points clear with no games in hand.

“You are talking about Celtic here, in this instance, who are a good team, who are capable of going on big runs.

“We are still in October, it is very early days for us to be getting carried away or ahead of ourselves. We have started the season very well. We are happy where we are.

“It is a quick turnaround. We have to remain focused, move on very quickly from last night’s performance and win and switch our attention to a right tricky game at Rugby Park.

“But we will be ready. We are in a good place, good form, the staff are happy and we will go there and give it our best.”

The Light Blues are unbeaten in 17 games in all competitions so far this season, have won their last eight and have kept a clean sheet in the last five.

The former Liverpool and England captain is looking for speed and invention to overcome Killie on their artificial surface.

He said: “First and foremost we have to see who is available today then we will decide on a team who is capable of going there and get the three important points that we need.

“When you are playing against the block, you have to have variety in our play.

“Obviously I don’t want to give too much away but it is important you move the ball quick and you have variety in your play so you are not predictable and not everything is in front of the Killie defence.

“You have to go over at times, you have to go round and make sure that when your opportunities come that you are really clinical because Killie are a team that is well-drilled, organised and don’t give much away.

“The pitch certainly helps them to play that way as well. So we know it is a tricky game, a tough place and we know that our record could and should be better at Rugby Park.

“But it is another fresh game, it is an opportunity to go there and try and put in a good performance.

“We couldn’t be in a better place really, because our form is good at the moment, people are healthy, fresh and ready.”