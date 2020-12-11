Steven Gerrard keen to see Glen Kamara tied down to new Rangers deal

Steven Gerrard is determined to fight attempts to break up a rampant Rangers side as he again urged the Ibrox board to tie Glen Kamara down on a new deal.

The Ibrox boss made his point loud and clear after watching the Finland midfielder put in another sublime display in Thursday’s Europa League win over Lech Poznan.

Gerrard is worried the rest of the continent will now be sitting up and taking notice of the player, who has already been linked with moves to Juventus, Everton and Leeds.

It is the second time in three months that Gerrard has felt the need to poke the Ibrox hierarchy into action, having also spoken out offering Kamara improved terms after the bargain-buy from Dundee ran the show during October’s Old Firm triumph at Celtic Park.

The 25-year-old’s current deal runs out in the summer of 2023, and while Gerrard is confident Kamara will be offered a new contract, he would prefer to see it done sooner rather than later as he looks to keep a team that has racked up 26 games without defeat so far this season.

Asked for an update on Kamara’s situation, the Ibrox boss said: “It’s pretty simple. It’s my job to advise when I think people deserve to be rewarded.

“It’s my job to advise when I predict there is a lot of noise around a certain individual and obviously to try to protect the club, the team and everyone from a situation where we could lose one of our best players.

“That’s the reason why I said last night that we need to try to move his personal situation forward. The board are aware of it, they are on the same page and I think it will only be a matter of time.”

Gerrard, whose team are 13 points clear at the top of the Premiership and seeded for Monday’s Europa League last-32 draw, added: “It is also about sending a message that we’re trying to build a team here. Everyone is working ever so hard to move the team forward. I think the last thing we need now is to lose a big part of that jigsaw.

“Glen has been absolutely sensational since he came in and it’s not just about what you’ve got left on your contract, it’s about what you deserve.

“It’s about protecting yourself from the future and what could possibly happen. Glen is happy, he’s enjoying his football, he’s happy here. For me it’s the right thing to do.

“He’s a magnificent player. He’s moved on ever so well. He’s just a fantastic kid to work with. He does everything right and I’d like to see him rewarded for that work that he’s put in.”

Skipper James Tavernier and his deputy Connor Goldson are two other key men whose deals are up soon, running out in just 18 months’ time.

But Gerrard said: “The club are aware what everyone’s contract situation is and aware of who is performing well and who is going above and beyond at the moment.

“All the players are aware that we want to speak moving forward and it is about timing. At the right time, if things keep going as they are, I am sure the right people will be rewarded.”

Billy Gilmour came through the ranks in Rangers' academy (PA Archive)

Gerrard, meanwhile, shot down rumours of a loan move for Chelsea youngster Billy Gilmour, who started his career in Gers academy, but confirmed the Light Blues are interested in Colombian Juan Alegria.

“From what I see from afar, I think Billy Gilmour is pretty settled at Chelsea,” said the former England captain ahead of Sunday’s trip to Dundee United.

“He has obviously had an injury. Every time I listen to Frank Lampard he is really happy with the player.

“He’s a fabulous little player but there has been no contact between the clubs or the managers. I think that’s just people putting two and two together and looking for stories.

“The Alegria one is slightly different. We’re well aware of the player and his talent. We are always looking to recruit right through the club.

“This is something the academy has had a closer eye on than myself but we are very much aware of the boy. There is something in that one but there is nothing to report on it as of yet.”