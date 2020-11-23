Steven Gerrard fascinated to see Rangers strikers link up in win over Aberdeen

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard was excited to unleash Kemar Roofe and Alfredo Morelos as a partnership in Sunday’s 4-0 victory over Aberdeen.

The pair started a game together for the first time as Rangers moved 11 points clear in the Scottish Premiership.

The two forwards had only previously had two short spells on the park together.

Roofe was employed just behind and wide of Morelos and produced a good run and finish to put Gers two goals ahead.

Gerrard raved about the movement of his team against an under-strength Aberdeen side as they delivered another impressive display.

Morelos did not hide his frustration as he went off for Jermain Defoe midway through the second half after getting little opportunity to add to his seven goals this season.

But Gerrard was fascinated to see summer signing Roofe link up with his main striker.

“I was really interested to see the relationship between Alfredo and Kemar, to see how they played together,” Gerrard said.

“We saw it a few weeks ago with JD (Defoe) and Kemar, their understanding and relationship.

“It’s important that Alfredo gets that relationship with Kemar as well.

“It’s very difficult to play against because they can come short or go in behind, or come off the side as well. We have number eights who can go beyond them.

“We want to give opposition teams as many problems as we can because at times in the past we have come unstuck by maybe playing in front of teams too much, being a little bit predictable and maybe not having enough answers. I’m really pleased with how we are looking.”

When asked about linking up with Morelos, Roofe said: “I enjoy playing with everyone. We have a lot of possession and we work on it in training with different ways to attack and the movement. It is good to have the options.”