Steve Ball hails Colchester’s dominant home form

Colchester boss Steve Ball saluted his side’s excellent home form after they beat Leyton Orient 2-1 to register a fourth straight league win at the JobServe Community Stadium.

Jevani Brown latched onto Michael Folivi’s pass and coolly slotted past goalkeeper Lawrence Vigouroux to give the U’s a 10-minute lead.

And he netted again in the 72nd minute, firing inside the near post from close range for his 11th goal of the season after Courtney Senior’s effort had been blocked.

Sam Ling’s deflected effort from fellow substitute Jordan Maguire-Drew’s delivery in the 88th minute gave Orient brief hope but Colchester held out.

Ball said: “It’s four league home wins in a row and five wins out of six at home in total, so it’s a good place to play for us.

“We’ve always enjoyed playing here and teams who come here tend to sit off us a little bit and fear us.

“We have to use that to our advantage but we have to turn that into our away form.

“JB took his goals well. He’s such a confident boy and even through last year, he remained confident in his ability.

“It was so nice to see a really mature, tactical performance.

“Coaches can give tactical information but it’s up to the players to execute it.

“We tweaked it a bit in the second half and we nullified them completely.

“It was disappointing to concede and we were unnecessarily hanging on late on but I don’t think anyone can say that we didn’t deserve that win.”

Orient suffered a second successive league loss, with keeper Vigouroux making good saves to twice deny Brown and also Folivi.

O’s boss Ross Embleton said: “We felt after Tuesday’s game (against Charlton) that we came upon something that could suit us and I think at times today, there were moments where we looked a real threat.

“We looked as if we could get good control on the game but the moments came down to what happened in our box and there have been too many moments this year where we’ve given away goals.

“Their second goal was a bit scruffy and we didn’t get it away or clear our lines.

“The first one was from our own corner – we all ran back and people are trying but the guy runs through one on one to score against the goalie, so it was poor defending.

“We spoke before the game and at half-time about our opportunity to cross because we felt we could get into some threatening positions and get balls into the box but we didn’t test the goalie enough.

“We had a few shots from distance and a few blocked shots but not enough.”