Steve Arnold hoping to keep number one spot for Northampton

Northampton could continue their goalkeeper rotation after Steve Arnold was restored to the starting line-up midweek
Northampton could continue their goalkeeper rotation after Steve Arnold was restored to the starting line-up midweek (PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
13:09pm, Thu 03 Dec 2020
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Steve Arnold will hope he has done enough to keep the goalkeeper’s jersey for Northampton’s clash with Doncaster.

Cobblers boss Keith Curle has not been afraid to rotate his goalkeepers this season, with Arnold coming into the side against Fleetwood in midweek having been replaced by Jonathan Mitchell for the previous 10 games.

Mitchell dropped to the bench for Tuesday’s 1-0 win and it remains to be seen who gets the nod against Rovers.

Curle has no new injury concerns to contend with, with Scott Pollock (groin), Joseph Mills (ankle) and Joe Nuttall (knee) still out.

Tyreece John-Jules is pushing for his first Doncaster start since early October.

The striker, on loan from Arsenal, has been recovering from a thigh problem but came off the bench to score in Rovers’ defeat at Hull in midweek and could be named in Darren Moore’s starting line-up at Sixfields.

Jon Taylor is also closing in on a return to the squad having been out of action since October, although Moore will be careful with his return given the upcoming schedule of fixtures.

Danny Amos will be assessed ahead of the game after he was forced off during Sunday’s FA Cup clash against Carlisle and was not in the squad to face the Tigers.

Sign up to our newsletter

Soccer

Northampton

Preview

PA