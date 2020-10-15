Stephen Ward set to miss out for Ipswich once again
Sky Bet League One leaders Ipswich could again be without defender Stephen Ward for the visit of Accrington.
The veteran Irishman has been sidelined with an Achilles problem, and Myles Kenlock is expected to continue to fill in at left-back.
Winger Keanan Bennetts, on loan from Borussia Monchengladbach, came off the bench in last weekend’s 4-1 win at Blackpool, so should be involved again.
Midfielder Flynn Downes (knee), striker James Norwood (hamstring), midfielder Cole Skuse (knee) and defender Kane Vincent-Young (Achilles) all continue their recoveries.
Accrington striker Dion Charles will miss serve the final game of his three-match ban for the trip to Suffolk.
Charles was shown a red card in the 4-1 home defeat by Oxford last month, with Ryan Cassidy having stepped in again to lead the attack for last weekend’s win over Rochdale.
Midfielders Mo Sangare (ankle) and Sean McConville (Achilles) are closing in on a return following their injury lay-offs.
Stanley boss John Coleman admits he is facing a tough selection choice in goal as on-loan Chelsea stopper Nathan Baxter pushes Toby Savin for the jersey.