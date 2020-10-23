Stephen Robinson frustrated by slow progress in coronavirus investigations

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson has called for the Scottish league to “get a move on” with investigations into coronavirus-related postponements as he prepares for their first match in four weeks.

Motherwell have seen games at Kilmarnock and St Mirren called off because of Covid-19 outbreaks among their opponents but, three weeks on from their aborted trip to Rugby Park, are still no clearer on whether the games will be played.

The Scottish Professional Football League launched investigations into both Kilmarnock and St Mirren, with no new fixture dates set pending potential disciplinary action which could lead to Well being awarded a 3-0 win in either or both games.

Meanwhile, Motherwell’s fixture backlog has increased as the pandemic continues to accelerate.

Robinson, who has seen one of his own players test positive, said: “We can’t control the ones that have been cancelled but we had a free week this week. So could we not have played this week instead of cramming three or four games in on a week?

“Surely by now the investigation has been done and we can get the game played? That would have suited us.

“We have had no games for four weeks. Instead of training all week, we could have played this Tuesday or Wednesday. I’m sure Kilmarnock would have been up for that as well.

“Maybe the authorities could probably get a move on and help everybody out a wee bit more.”

Motherwell’s trip to face St Mirren last weekend was cancelled two and a half hours before kick-off.

When asked if more notice could have been given, Robinson said: “Possibly but I don’t know the full circumstances. I always have a policy of not commenting on anyone else’s situations when I don’t really know what happened.

“I spoke to Jim during the week and I have every sympathy with everybody who is dealing with it. We are dealing with it now as well.

“You are relying on other people, the track and trace and different people, whether you get that information quickly or have to wait a couple of days.

“I’m sure people are doing everything in their power to get the information as quickly as possible. We were literally getting on a bus at 12 o’clock but what can you do? You have to get on with these things.”

Motherwell retested their squad on Friday morning ahead of Saturday’s visit of Ross County after the positive case was confirmed earlier in the week. No other players have been instructed to self-isolate.

“It’s just the world we live in now, it is nothing we can really control,” Robinson said.

“The biggest frustration is you have got to cram the games in with a small squad. But we are no different to anyone else, everybody outside the top two or three has small squads.

“It’s going to be a real push this season but we are happy to be playing football in any shape or form and we are going to have to deal with that’s put in front of us.

“I don’t think there is an advantage or disadvantage now, people are going to get hit by this virus now no matter how hard we try. It’s in society and we just have to cope with it and get on with it.

“We have got a small squad, we have a couple of injuries. I am not having to look for injuries at the back at the moment, I have to say.

“But we will put out a team as best we can and start trying to climb that table.”