Stephen Robinson does not have a full squad to choose from for visit of Staggies

By NewsChain Sport
16:44pm, Fri 23 Oct 2020
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Motherwell will be missing one unnamed player for their Scottish Premiership clash with Ross County following a positive Covid-19 test.

Stephen Robinson also has fresh injury concerns which he did not elaborate on.

Sherwin Seedorf has been struggling with a hamstring issue while Bevis Mugabi, Charles Dunne, Jake Carroll, David Devine, Scott Fox and Liam Donnelly are definitely out.

Ross County left-back Josh Reid could make his return to action after being instructed to self-isolate following Scotland Under-19s coach Billy Stark’s positive test.

Right-back Connor Randall is suspended after being sent off against Hibernian last week.

Coll Donaldson is a doubt for the trip to Lanarkshire after tweaking his groin in the goalless draw with Hibs, while Callum Morris and Ross Draper are likely to be out of action for a spell while the Staggies try to get to the bottom of persistent calf problems.

Sign up to our newsletter

Soccer

Motherwell

Preview

PA