Stephen Robinson does not have a full squad to choose from for visit of Staggies
Motherwell will be missing one unnamed player for their Scottish Premiership clash with Ross County following a positive Covid-19 test.
Stephen Robinson also has fresh injury concerns which he did not elaborate on.
Sherwin Seedorf has been struggling with a hamstring issue while Bevis Mugabi, Charles Dunne, Jake Carroll, David Devine, Scott Fox and Liam Donnelly are definitely out.
Ross County left-back Josh Reid could make his return to action after being instructed to self-isolate following Scotland Under-19s coach Billy Stark’s positive test.
Right-back Connor Randall is suspended after being sent off against Hibernian last week.
Coll Donaldson is a doubt for the trip to Lanarkshire after tweaking his groin in the goalless draw with Hibs, while Callum Morris and Ross Draper are likely to be out of action for a spell while the Staggies try to get to the bottom of persistent calf problems.