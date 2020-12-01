Stephanie Frappart to become first woman to referee a men’s Champions League fixture
Stephanie Frappart is set to make history on Wednesday as she will become the first female official to referee a men’s Champions League game.
The 36 year-old from France will be officiating Juventus’ clash against Dynamo Kiev in Turin in Group G of the competition.
Frappart has been on the football scene since 2011 when she started refereeing men's football in the French third division.
It is not the first time she has made history. She became the first woman to referee a major UEFA match when Chelsea defeated Liverpool in the Super Cup final last year.
Frappart also officiated the 2019 Women’s World Cup final when the US won against the Netherlands.
During the same year she also became the first female to take charge of a French Ligue 1 match when Amiens played Strasbourg.
Juventus will host Dynamo Kiev at 8pm on December 2.