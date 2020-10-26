St Mirren take extra steps to combat Covid-19 problems

St Mirren have made two appointments in a bid to stem the Covid-19 infections that have prompted two postponements.

Former St Mirren player and ex-Scottish Police Federation chairman Brian Docherty has been brought in as a safeguarding and quality manager.

Risk management professional Kevin Pollock, a Buddies fan whose previous clients include the UK Cabinet Office, will review the club’s internal processes and implement any necessary improvements.

Saints have seen home games against Motherwell and Hamilton called off because they have been unable to field a team and are under investigation from the Scottish Professional Football League.

With Kilmarnock recently being charged with breaching protocols following their failure to raise a team to face Motherwell, Saints have taken action to improve their protections against coronavirus.

Chief executive Tony Fitzpatrick said: “The postponement of our two games following positive tests amongst playing staff was disappointing.

“Everyone associated with the club has a paramount duty to do whatever it takes to make sure we absolutely minimise the risk of any infection.

“That’s why we have appointed Brian and Kevin, both of whom have close and longstanding links to the club, to help us tackle this continued very real risk to society and our club.

“These two senior appointments significantly strengthen the infrastructure within the club and will enhance our capabilities. Every single member of staff at the club, at all levels, knows that our approach to this challenge has to be as professional and robust as possible.

“We are committed to leaving no stone unturned and look forward to the contribution both Brian and Kevin will make.”