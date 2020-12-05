St Mirren sink to bottom of table after draw with 10-man Aberdeen

St Mirren fell to the bottom of the Premiership table after being held 1-1 at home by 10-man Aberdeen.

Jim Goodwin’s side dominated for the bulk of the game but could not find a winning goal after Lewis Ferguson had been sent off for the visitors early in the second half.

Jonny Hayes had put Aberdeen in front before a Jamie McGrath penalty drew St Mirren level late in the first half.

Saints made two changes from the line-up that defeated the same opposition in the Betfred Cup the previous weekend. Joe Shaughnessy and Ethan Erhahon both returned from suspension, replacing Cammy MacPherson and Sam Foley who both dropped to the bench.

Aberdeen welcomed back Ross McCrorie and Ferguson from coronavirus protocol and also added Ash Taylor to the starting line-up. Funso Ojo, Dean Campbell and Niall McGinn missed out.

St Mirren had the first chance of the match. Jon Obika sent Ilkay Durmus through with a neat flick and his shot was pushed over by Joe Lewis in the Aberdeen goal.

Dylan Connolly then ought to have done better than blaze over the bar after being picked out by McGrath.

The Irish pair combined again, Connolly getting his shot on target this time only for Lewis to save with his knees.

It was all St Mirren, and Durmus was unlucky to see his volley from a corner pushed away by the goalkeeper.

Aberdeen had barely been in the game in an attacking sense but it was the visitors who claimed the opening goal.

Matty Kennedy’s cross from the left found Hayes and his header beat Jak Alnwick at the back post.

That was rough on St Mirren but they drew level just six minutes late. Obika’s flick struck Tommy Hoban on the arm and referee Bobby Madden awarded the penalty. McGrath finished confidently.

Aberdeen were reduced to 10 men six minutes into the second half. Ferguson pulled back Obika and was shown a second yellow card, with his manager also booked for his protests.

St Mirren kept probing for a second goal and substitute MacPherson came close with a long-range free-kick that only narrowly missed the target.

It was one-way traffic by this point and, after Lewis failed to hold MacPherson’s driven effort, McGrath could not turn in the loose ball.

Ryan Edmondson could have won it for Aberdeen but Alnwick did well to deny him late on.