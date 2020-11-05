St Mirren ready for return to action

Jake Doyle-Hayes could feature for St Mirren
Jake Doyle-Hayes could feature for St Mirren - (Copyright PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
16:55pm, Thu 05 Nov 2020
St Mirren’s squad have been released from quarantine as they prepare for their first Scottish Premiership game in over a month.

The Buddies were forced to postpone their clashes with Motherwell and Hamilton after a Covid-19 outbreak, but Jim Goodwin’s men are now back in training ahead of Friday night’s Paisley showdown with Dundee United.

St Mirren could hand debuts to new signings Jake Doyle-Hayes and Brandon Mason, but Ryan Flynn is still short of fitness despite re-joining his team-mates after a long-term knee injury.

Marc McNulty is back in contention for Dundee United.

The striker, on loan from Reading, returned to training after recovering from a hamstring strain which kept him out of the win over Ross County last weekend.

Defender Mark Connolly will resume training on Monday as he manages a knee problem.

