St Mirren pick up long-awaited point with draw against Dundee United

St Mirren returned to action to claim their first Premiership point since August with a goalless draw at home to fifth-placed Dundee United.

The Paisley side dominated for large spells of a game played in heavy fog for the entirety of the second half but could not find the breakthrough.

United struggled to get into the contest but the point extended their unbeaten sequence in the league to four matches.

This was second-bottom St Mirren’s first Premiership game for five weeks after a number of Covid-19-enforced postponements, with boss Jim Goodwin handing debuts to recent arrivals Brandon Mason and Jake Doyle-Hayes.

United in turn were unchanged from the side that had defeated Ross County at Tannadice the previous weekend.

The match took place at the newly-christened SMISA Stadium, renamed earlier in the day in recognition of the club’s transition towards fan ownership next summer.

St Mirren started the stronger but it was United who had the first real chance of the match, Ian Harkes’ low drive comfortably held by Jak Alnwick.

Saints then had a great chance to get their noses in front but Richard Tait’s goal-bound effort was bravely blocked by Jamie Robson.

It was a competitive game of few chances in the first half. But from one Cammy MacPherson cross, Kristian Dennis was unlucky to see his header drift just off target.

Heavy fog started to descend at the start of the second half but both teams continued to press for an opener. And from a Dennis lay-off, Mason’s driven effort arced just over the crossbar.

The full-back then picked up the first booking of the game for a late tackle on Luke Bolton, before Jamie McGrath shot wide in another St Mirren chance.

Referee David Munro spoke to both managers as the fog got heavier with half an hour still to play, before booking Nicky Clark for a late tackle on Saints’ Ethan Erhahon.

The home side then had another chance from a dead ball but MacPherson’s free-kick struck the wall and was cleared to safety, before Marcus Fraser shot just wide of goal as St Mirren pushed for the breakthrough.

They thought they had won a late penalty when United substitute Paul McMullan tripped Jon Obika in the box but, to Goodwin’s disbelief, the referee waved away the claim.