St Mirren manager Jim Goodwin felt Jak Alnwick played crucial part in win

St Mirren manager Jim Goodwin hailed the efforts of goalkeeper Jak Alnwick after the 2–0 win at Ross County in the Scottish Premiership.

Goals from Marcus Fraser and Kristian Dennis sealed all three points in Dingwall but the Buddies could have been trying to come from behind long before then if not for Alnwick.

He produced a crucial double save to stop County scoring from a corner with just five minutes on the clock, helping his side see out an early onslaught from their hosts.

Goodwin made sure to single out the former Rangers stopper for his part in the victory.

He said: “The result was the most important thing, especially after the defeat midweek to Hibs.

“Given the run we’ve been on, it was important we didn’t lose. We’re delighted to win – it was a really difficult game.

“In the opening 15 minutes they had us pegged back in. The conditions weren’t ideal and we just couldn’t seem to get out.

“If it wasn’t for a fantastic double save by Jak Alnwick, we would have fallen behind – and deservedly so if I’m honest. We weathered that storm and I felt we grew into the game.”

It was not the result new Staggies boss John Hughes was hoping for in his first home match in charge at the club.

Insult was added to injury as his side were reduced to nine men through red cards for Josh Reid and Ross Draper.

Both men received two yellow cards – 18-year-old Reid for two sliding challenges on Kyle McAllister and experienced midfielder Draper for a foul on Ethan Erhahon and then reacting to the St Mirren man’s fall.

In each case, Hughes believes there is reason to question the first bookings but not the second.

He said: “For the sending off, there is no finger of blame on young Josh Reid.

“He’s been magnificent in the short time since I’ve come in but this was part of the learning process for him.

“I thought his first booking was a little bit soft, the ref put pressure on himself and with the second he has to go.

“With Drapes, I know why he is angry because he has hardly touched the guy but in the aftermath he can’t raise his arms – that’s an easy red for the referee.”