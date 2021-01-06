St Mirren forward Junior Morais joins Boreham Wood on loan

St Mirren’s Junior Morias joins Boreham Wood on loan
St Mirren’s Junior Morias joins Boreham Wood on loan (PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
18:18pm, Wed 06 Jan 2021
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Junior Morias has joined Boreham Wood on loan from St Mirren until the end of the season.

The 25-year-old forward joined the Buddies from Northampton Town on a two-year-deal in August 2019.

Morais scored twice in 47 appearances for the  Paisley club, but has failed to find the net in 18 outings this season.

The move is subject to international clearance and a statement on St Mirren’s official website concluded:  “Everyone at St Mirren would like to wish Junior all the best during his loan spell.”

Sign up to our newsletter

Soccer

St Mirren

PA