St Johnstone defender Liam Gordon eyes end to Rangers’ unbeaten league run

Liam Gordon says ending Rangers’ unbeaten run in the Premiership is a “great incentive” for St Johnstone on Wednesday night.

Steven Gerrard’s side lost for the first time this season against St Mirren in the Betfred Cup last midweek but they are 16 points clear at the top of the Premiership after 16 wins and two draws.

Saints dropped to 10th place in the table following their 3-2 defeat against St Mirren in Paisley on Saturday.

However, Gordon stressed that Callum Davidson’s squad are relishing the prospect of taking on the Ibrox men with the aim of ending their unbeaten league run.

The 24-year-old defender said: “For sure, it is going to be at our home stadium, up against a good team and yes, you want to play against the best teams in the league and for us to end their unbeaten run is a great incentive for us.

“So that’s what we will be looking to do.

“We believe in ourselves. It is not even the manager that has to say that to us. I feel like the boys believe it.

“Results have maybe went a bit different for us in the least week, not including the cup game (beat Dunfermline on penalties), but it is a great time for us to bounce back. There are lots of games coming so that is how we can correct that.

“We go into every game looking to get three points, regardless of the opponent.

“Rangers are a top outfit, we know it is going to be a very hard game. We’ve already played them once this season.

“But obviously the St Mirren game in the cup, it just shows you that you can get a result and they are not invincible.

“But yes, it is going to be a tough game, we need to be up for it and everybody fighting fit and looking positive.”