St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson bemoans missed chances against Hamilton

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson admits his side threw away two points after failing to break down a resolute Hamilton in a frustrating goalless draw.

Saints created two gilt-edged chances to take all three points but Stevie May and Chris Kane both failed to get their headers on target from close range.

Nathan Thomas could have given Hamilton an early opener, but thereafter the Perth outfit dominated possession and poured men forward at every opportunity.

But they could not find a way to breach the visitors’ stout defence.

The draw left Davidson’s side without a victory in eight Premiership matches and just three points clear of the relegation zone.

Davidson said: “After Hamilton’s early chance in the first couple of minutes we dominated the game and the attitude of the players was terrific.

“I thought we created enough chances to win two or three games but we didn’t take them and, ultimately, we’ve come away with a draw.

“In the first half, I was critical that we didn’t get our shots off early enough; we were trying to walk it into the net, I think.

“But in the second half they did what I asked and on another day we would have won the game comfortably.

“All credit to Hamilton, they came and defended for their lives. They chucked themselves at things and they ensured they made it as difficult as they could.

“After the run we’ve been on, sometimes you go and shut up shop and try to take a point to get back on track.

“But I thought the players tried to win the game, and I’ll take that all day. But it is two points dropped after the way we’ve played.”

After back-to-back defeats against Livingston and Celtic, Hamilton manager Brian Rice was thrilled with his team’s performance.

He said: “It’s a good point for us. To come here and get a clean sheet, I’m delighted with the point.

“We defended well as a team and I think we had the best chance of the match in the first minute.

“It was a hard-working, gritty, honest performance and we deserved the point.

“St Johnstone had a couple of good chances but my goalkeeper has only had to make one save.

“I just asked them to go out and make sure they were hard working and hard to beat, and the chances would come, and I think they responded fantastically.”