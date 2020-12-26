Spitfires frustrated in Weymouth stalemate

A player controls the ball (PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
17:02pm, Sat 26 Dec 2020
Eastleigh failed to take their chances as they were held to a goalless draw by struggling Weymouth.

The hosts dominated the first half and almost went ahead in the fourth minute but Joe Partington’s curling effort hit a post.

Dan Smith had a shot saved by Jack Bycroft, Ryan Hill fired over on his first league start and Ben House shot wide when one-on-one with the goalkeeper.

House then failed to get a touch to substitute Sam Smart’s low cross at the back post as Eastleigh were left frustrated.

