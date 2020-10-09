Southend still without Simeon Akinola and Alan McCormack for Exeter clash
Southend are still without Simeon Akinola and Alan McCormack for the visit of Exeter.
Striker Akinola has yet to make his Shrimpers debut having suffered a thigh injury shortly after joining from Barnet.
Experienced midfielder McCormack remains on the sidelines with a calf problem.
John White is also absent with a hamstring injury and Elvis Bwomono is on international duty with Uganda.
Exeter will revert to their strongest side having made 11 changes for the EFL Trophy win over Swindon in midweek.
Full-back Jake Caprice got a 90-minute run-out to build up his fitness following early-season injury problems.
Boss Matt Taylor has a fully-fit squad to choose from and could pick the same starting XI which beat Cambridge last weekend.
But Nicky Law is pushing for a start having made four substitute appearances so far this season.