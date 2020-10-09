Southend sign Kazaiah Sterling from Tottenham on loan deal
Tottenham forward Kazaiah Sterling has joined Sky Bet League Two side Southend on loan until January.
The 21-year-old had spells at Doncaster and Leyton Orient last season, but injuries disrupted his game time.
Sterling, who has played twice for Spurs, is able to make his Blues debut on Saturday when Exeter visit Roots Hall.
Manager Mark Molesley said: “The fact that Tottenham have trusted us to improve one of their players is great and I’m sure he’s going to bring a lot of value, so we’re delighted to welcome him to the football club.
“He’s very quick, aggressive, predominantly plays up front but can also play wide. He definitely gives us another option.
“I’m thankful to Tottenham for loaning one of their top talents to us and also the chairman (Ron Martin) for allowing us to get this deal over the line ahead of stiff competition.”