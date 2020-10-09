Southend sign Kazaiah Sterling from Tottenham on loan deal

Kazaiah Sterling is able to make his Southend debut against Exeter on Saturday
Kazaiah Sterling is able to make his Southend debut against Exeter on Saturday - (Copyright PA Archive)
By NewsChain Sport
16:01pm, Fri 09 Oct 2020
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Tottenham forward Kazaiah Sterling has joined Sky Bet League Two side Southend on loan until January.

The 21-year-old had spells at Doncaster and Leyton Orient last season, but injuries disrupted his game time.

Sterling, who has played twice for Spurs, is able to make his Blues debut on Saturday when Exeter visit Roots Hall.

Manager Mark Molesley said: “The fact that Tottenham have trusted us to improve one of their players is great and I’m sure he’s going to bring a lot of value, so we’re delighted to welcome him to the football club.

“He’s very quick, aggressive, predominantly plays up front but can also play wide. He definitely gives us another option.

“I’m thankful to Tottenham for loaning one of their top talents to us and also the chairman (Ron Martin) for allowing us to get this deal over the line ahead of stiff competition.”

Sign up to our newsletter

Soccer

Southend

PA