Southend re-sign left-back Sam Hart
21:28pm, Wed 11 Nov 2020
Southend have re-signed Sam Hart on a permanent deal after his release from Blackburn this summer.
The left-back, who spent the second half of the 2018-19 season on loan at Roots Hall and made 18 appearances, has agreed a contract until the end of the season.
The 24-year-old, a former Liverpool trainee, is excited to return after a spell as a free agent.
“It’s great to be back,” Hart told the club’s website. “I’ve been in training for a few days now and have got a feel for it. It’s amazing to be back.
“I’ve got a lot of fond memories being here on loan in the past and hopefully we can create something special again.”