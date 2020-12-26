Southend hope new signing Louis Walsh brings X factor to Roots Hall
Louis Walsh is keen to prove himself on a “bigger platform” after signing an 18-month deal with Southend
The former Guiseley and Barnsley midfielder, 20, left Nottingham Forest’s under-23 squad in the summer and Southend – bottom of Sky Bet League Two – claim they have beaten off higher-level competition to secure his signature.
Blues boss Mark Moseley told southendunited.co.uk: He’s at a good age, got huge potential and has great attributes. We’re looking at him in a few positions, predominantly at the moment as a wide man but we feel that he can play up front too, and presents an exciting opportunity to the club to hopefully grow that potential into him being a real asset to the football club.”
Walsh added: “I’m delighted, it’s been a long time coming. I’ve been waiting for this opportunity of first-team football and the chance to show what I can do on a bigger platform than before.
“It’s something that I’ve been pushing for, for a long time. I felt like I should have had opportunities elsewhere which didn’t come and that’s football. I’ve moved on and I’m delighted this has come up.”