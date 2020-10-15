Southend dealt Lewis Gard injury blow ahead of Cheltenham fixture

Southend United v Harrogate Town – Sky Bet League Two – Roots Hall
Southend United v Harrogate Town – Sky Bet League Two – Roots Hall - (Copyright PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
16:43pm, Thu 15 Oct 2020
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Southend midfielder Lewis Gard misses out against Cheltenham after being ruled out for the rest of the season.

The 21-year-old has suffered cruciate ligament damage, the second serious knee injury of his career.

Simeon Akinola, Alan McCormack and John White remain injury doubts.

Teenage striker Charlie Kelman this week completed his move to QPR.

Cheltenham can add Ellis Chapman to their squad after making him their 10th summer signing.

The 19-year-old former Lincoln midfielder agreed terms with the Robins on Thursday.

Sean Long will miss out again after hip surgery and Callum Ebanks is recovering from a knee injury.

Boss Michael Duff may shuffle his pack having lost their rearranged match with Grimsby on Tuesday night.

Sign up to our newsletter

Soccer

Southend

Preview

PA