Southend dealt Lewis Gard injury blow ahead of Cheltenham fixture
16:43pm, Thu 15 Oct 2020
Southend midfielder Lewis Gard misses out against Cheltenham after being ruled out for the rest of the season.
The 21-year-old has suffered cruciate ligament damage, the second serious knee injury of his career.
Simeon Akinola, Alan McCormack and John White remain injury doubts.
Teenage striker Charlie Kelman this week completed his move to QPR.
Cheltenham can add Ellis Chapman to their squad after making him their 10th summer signing.
The 19-year-old former Lincoln midfielder agreed terms with the Robins on Thursday.
Sean Long will miss out again after hip surgery and Callum Ebanks is recovering from a knee injury.
Boss Michael Duff may shuffle his pack having lost their rearranged match with Grimsby on Tuesday night.