Slavi Spasov earns Woking victory at Weymouth

Slavi Spasov, on loan from Oxford, made the breakthrough just before half-time
By Dylan Terry
18:07pm, Thu 08 Oct 2020
Woking maintained their perfect start to the National League campaign with a 1-0 win over Weymouth at the Bob Lucas Stadium.

Weymouth were promoted via the play-offs and played out a goalless draw against Altrincham on Saturday.

The home side enjoyed the better of the opening exchanges, and Terras defender Jake McCarthy saw his deflected effort loop over the crossbar.

However it was Woking, who started the season with a 2-1 win over Solihull Moors, who took the lead on the stroke of half-time.

Defender Josh Casey sent over a free-kick and Bulgarian striker Slavi Spasov, on loan from Oxford, knocked the ball in at the far post.

The Cards went close to a second with 12 minutes left when Jack Cook’s goal-bound effort from a corner was cleared off the line.

