Slaven Bilic says West Brom ‘need a positive result’ ahead of Brighton clash

Boss Slaven Bilic has warned West Brom they cannot afford to drop their standards in their search for a first win.

The Baggies are still winless in the Premier League after Monday’s stalemate with Burnley.

They go to Brighton on Monday just above the relegation zone in the early table, with Bilic demanding they build on their latest point.

“Nothing else can give you confidence and belief than a win. All I want to ask from the guys is to improve from where we stopped against Burnley,” he said.

“It has to become our minimum standard and with a bit of better finishing, magic or more bravery, sooner or later the win will come.

“We need a positive result and performance because only in that way we can say we are improving and building from the game against Burnley.

“We weren’t happy with the result but found a lot of positives we could build on.

“Not only the result, it is the most important thing, but the performance can help us as a newcomer in the league.”

Sam Field remains out and is unlikely to return until the end of November after twisting his knee, while the club are still waiting to see if Kamil Grosicki’s loan move to Nottingham Forest will be sanctioned by the EFL after the paperwork was submitted 21 seconds late.

Brighton are 16th, a place and two points ahead of the Baggies, and Bilic believes they have not got what they deserve this season.

“They are a ball-playing side and play nice football, the points they have got don’t really match the performances,” he added.

“They have played better than they have shown. They are a very good side, they are very solid, resilient and good with and without the ball but it’s a good opportunity for us to get something out of it.”