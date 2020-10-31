Siriki Dembele hits a hat-trick as five-star Peterborough see off Shrewsbury
Hat-trick hero Siriki Dembele led Peterborough to a 5-1 thrashing of 10-man Shrewsbury that moved Posh top of League One.
The 24-year-old also earned the penalty from which Jonson Clarke-Harris fired his side ahead in the 16th minute when being wiped out by Town keeper Harry Burgoyne.
But the advantage was short-lived as Josh Daniels headed in Marc Pugh’s cross to bring Shrewsbury level two minutes later.
Dembele restored the lead as he stepped past two defenders and stroked a fine finish into the bottom corner three minutes before the break.
Town were then reduced to 10 men in added time when Josh Vela saw red for a crude challenge on Dembele, who did more damage in the second period.
He struck again in the 69th minute when stroking in a Joe Ward cut-back from close range before completing a terrific treble in the 80th minute when racing onto a Dan Butler pass, dancing round Burgoyne and firing into the empty net.
There was still time for Jack Taylor to get in on the act with a 20-yard strike in the 88th minute to cap a fine success.