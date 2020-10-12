Simon Weaver praises Harrogate’s energy during win at Bradford

Simon Weaver praised Harrogate’s commitment after his side celebrated a 1-0 victory at Yorkshire rivals Bradford in the first meeting between the clubs.

Lloyd Kerry scored the winning goal in the 73rd minute when he turned Ryan Fallowfield’s right-wing cross into the far corner of the net.

Harrogate’s high-tempo approach caused their hosts problems throughout and the margin might have been greater but for a string of fine saves by Bantams goalkeeper Richard O’Donnell.

“It was a good performance,” said Weaver. “I think we deserved to win. We started really well with high energy levels.

“We just needed a cutting edge to see the job through and it came from Lloyd Kerry.

“We still need to improve, but overall you cannot complain – it was a good performance.”

The match was shown live on Sky and Weaver added: “We have done well on TV and viewers could see what we are about – honesty, energy, commitment – that drives us on.

“The players are a passionate bunch. Everyone is willing to win the challenge and help each other out and we are delighted with the start to the season.

“There are no nerves in the team. We just want to keep improving. The lads have got hunger.

“This was a great win, but the players will keep their feet on the ground because they have a lot to look forward to.”

Defeat was Bradford’s first in the league this season and their first league reverse at Valley Parade for almost a year.

Bantams manager Stuart McCall said: “We were beaten by a good side – a better side.

“They have been together for a few years and are used to winning matches

“Too many of our players under performed but it is not a massive crisis – we are only four games into the season.

“They started better than us and some of our decision making was poor. It is something we will analyse, but there was not enough quality in the final third.

“That said, it was a tight game and we had our chances. Callum Cooke missed a good chance just after half-time.

“It was a a great run, but he had to hit the target and then young Austin Samuels missed a chance to equalise just before the end. Those were big chances.”