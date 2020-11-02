Shrewsbury without suspended midfielder Josh Vela for clash with Burton

Josh Vela starts a three-match ban
By NewsChain Sport
13:40pm, Mon 02 Nov 2020
Shrewsbury will be without Josh Vela for the visit of fellow Sky Bet League One strugglers Burton.

The midfielder starts a three-match ban after he was sent off during the first half of Saturday’s 5-1 thrashing by Peterborough.

Leon Clarke has a hamstring problem and Shaun Whalley is not ready to return from a calf injury.

Deyan Iliev, Scott Golbourne and Dave Edwards are still out injured.

Burton are still without John Brayford and Michael Bostwick.

Brayford has a quad injury and Bostwick is recovering from a calf problem.

Reece Hutchinson has played 45 minutes in a practice match to build up his fitness following a metatarsal injury.

Kieran Wallace is still self-isolating after a family member tested positive for Covid-19.

