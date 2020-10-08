Shrewsbury sign goalkeeper Deyan Iliev on loan from Arsenal
Shrewsbury have signed Arsenal goalkeeper Deyan Iliev on loan until January.
The 25-year-old Macedonian has been on the Gunners’ books since 2012 but is yet to make a senior appearance for the Premier League club.
Shrewsbury boss Sam Ricketts said: “He brings more competition for the goalkeeping spaces. With Matty (Matija Sarkic) getting injured, it left us light.
“We were keen to get another goalkeeper in and we are looking forward to working with him and working together.”