Shrewsbury sign former Bournemouth defender Charlie Daniels
15:59pm, Fri 23 Oct 2020
Shrewsbury have signed former Bournemouth defender Charlie Daniels on a short-term contract.
Daniels, 34, who departed Bournemouth in the summer, has agreed a deal until January.
Shrews boss Sam Ricketts told the Sky Bet League One club’s official website: “Charlie was at Bournemouth for nearly 10 years and went through the leagues with them.
“He’s been a model professional and has played at the highest level. Last season he was playing in the Premier League.
“He’s someone we are delighted to have at the club. We are looking forward to working with him.”
Daniels joined Bournemouth from Leyton Orient in 2011 and made over 260 appearances, including more than 100 in the top flight.