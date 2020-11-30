Shrewsbury to appeal against Aaron Pierre red card in FA Cup
Shrewsbury have announced they are to appeal the red card shown to Aaron Pierre in Sunday’s FA Cup tie against Oxford City.
The second-round clash at Montgomery Waters Meadow, which the Shrews won 1-0 after extra-time, saw both teams reduced to 10 men in the 81st minute with Pierre and James Roberts each sent off following an aerial clash between the pair.
The Sky Bet League One outfit said in a statement on their official website on Monday: “Shrewsbury Town Football Club can confirm that Aaron Pierre’s red card in yesterday’s Emirates FA cup tie with Oxford City will be appealed.
“We are now gathering evidence and grounds of appeal to submit to the FA in order for this to be lodged as soon as possible.”
Sunday’s match was Shrewsbury’s first under new manager Steve Cotterill.