Sheffield Wednesday defender Aden Flint set for surgery
10:43am, Wed 04 Nov 2020
Sheffield Wednesday defender Aden Flint is to undergo surgery on a damaged hamstring.
The on-loan 6ft 6in centre-half suffered the injury during a 3-0 defeat at Rotherham on October 28.
“It’s frustrating for everyone as it was so innocuous at the time,” Owls boss Garry Monk said on the official club website.
“But the scan has shown Aden will need an operation.
“So he will be out for longer than we expected, we are looking at a few weeks minimum.
“I feel for him because he came here to play some football and I was really impressed with his performances and attitude.”
Flint has made four appearances since joining from Wednesday’s Sky Bet Championship rivals Cardiff on a season-long loan last month.