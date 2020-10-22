Sheffield Wednesday could be handed triple boost ahead of Luton clash
Sheffield Wednesday could be boosted by the return of Izzy Brown, Tom Lees and Dominic Iorfa ahead of Luton’s trip to Hillsborough.
Brown has missed the last three matches with a minor injury, Lees (groin) has not featured since October 3 and defender Iorfa (hamstring) has been out for almost four weeks but manager Garry Monk said they were progressing well.
Midfielder Massimo Luongo is a doubt with the knee injury which saw him miss the midweek defeat by Brentford.
Liam Shaw, 19, remains a doubt with an ankle injury.
Luton’s James Collins remains in self-isolation after testing positive for Covid-19 and will not be available until the midweek visit of Nottingham Forest.
However, fellow forward Harry Cornick could be fit to return from a groin problem which meant he was an unused substitute at Millwall in midweek.
Full-back Dan Potts, who is yet to make an appearance this season due to a foot injury, and fellow defender James Bree are also edging closer to a comeback.
On-loan Leicester midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall is set for his debut after being left on the bench in midweek.