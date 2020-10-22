Sheffield Wednesday could be handed triple boost ahead of Luton clash

Izzy Brown, right, is close to a return for Sheffield Wednesday
Izzy Brown, right, is close to a return for Sheffield Wednesday - (Copyright PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
16:24pm, Thu 22 Oct 2020
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Sheffield Wednesday could be boosted by the return of Izzy Brown, Tom Lees and Dominic Iorfa ahead of Luton’s trip to Hillsborough.

Brown has missed the last three matches with a minor injury, Lees (groin) has not featured since October 3 and defender Iorfa (hamstring) has been out for almost four weeks but manager Garry Monk said they were progressing well.

Midfielder Massimo Luongo is a doubt with the knee injury which saw him miss the midweek defeat by Brentford.

Liam Shaw, 19, remains a doubt with an ankle injury.

Luton’s James Collins remains in self-isolation after testing positive for Covid-19 and will not be available until the midweek visit of Nottingham Forest.

However, fellow forward Harry Cornick could be fit to return from a groin problem which meant he was an unused substitute at Millwall in midweek.

Full-back Dan Potts, who is yet to make an appearance this season due to a foot injury, and fellow defender James Bree are also edging closer to a comeback.

On-loan Leicester midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall is set for his debut after being left on the bench in midweek.

Sign up to our newsletter

Soccer

Sheff Wed

Preview

PA