Sheffield Wednesday chairman still disappointed despite reduced points deduction

Sheffield Wednesday chairman Dejphon Chansiri has described the club’s points deduction being reduced from 12 to six as “better than nothing” while expressing disappointment it was not scrapped entirely.

In August the Owls filed an appeal to a league arbitration panel against the 12-point deduction they had been hit with after an independent disciplinary commission, appointed under EFL regulations, found them guilty of breaching profitability and sustainability rules.

With the panel having now decided the punishment should be halved, Chansiri was quoted on the Yorkshire Live website as saying: “If you ask me, it is better than nothing but I am still disappointed.

“I expected us not to get any deduction because I don’t think we did anything wrong. We need to accept (it) at the moment. I think it should finish.”

Wednesday, who were punished after the disciplinary commission deemed they should not have included profits from the sale of Hillsborough stadium in statements for the period ending July 2018, are now on five points at the bottom of the Sky Bet Championship table – three points adrift of safety.

When asked about boss Garry Monk, Chansiri said: “At the moment, he is still here. I always back my coach 100 per cent all the time. He knows what he needs to do from the start of his job. We have talked about our target. Every coach is the same.”

Chansiri, who said he does not have plans to sell the club, added: “We still have 36 games. There is over 100 points. It depends on how we can challenge. We try our best (for promotion).

“I don’t think we will get relegated. But if we are, I need to accept that and move forward. If we do, we need to get promoted back.”

Chansiri also spoke about Wednesday fans saying that while the majority “are amazing”, a potential sponsor “before Covid” had ended up backing away after seeing negativity towards him and the club on social media.

The Owls chairman added: “So I’d say if you don’t support us, then don’t damage us. Keep quiet.”

Monk, speaking on Thursday at his press conference ahead of Saturday’s home clash with Millwall, said of the news of the reduction: “Of course, it’s a positive.

“Everyone at the club would have preferred it to be 12 rather than six, but it should give everyone a boost. It puts us in a much healthier position. There is still a lot of work to do.”

Monk also said he and Chansiri were “in constant communication”, and added: “It is what you are crying out for as a manager. You want time. But results are king. I think ambition is everything. You should always strive for a higher standard. I put all my energy and focus into that.”