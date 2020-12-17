Sheffield United will go in search of a first Premier League win of the season when they host Manchester United this evening.

The Blades have picked up just one point from their opening 12 matches of the campaign, scoring five and conceding 21.

It is also seven losses on the bounce for Chris Wilder’s men, a run they will need to halt abruptly if they are to give themselves any chance of staying up this season.

Meanwhile, Manchester United have gone five league games without a defeat, a run that stretches back to their loss against Arsenal on November 1.

But a dismal Champions League group stage exit combined with one of the dullest Manchester derbies in recent memory last weekend seems to have heaped pressure on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer once more.

You get the feeling it is a game both need to win as we enter a hectic Christmas schedule.

Here is everything you need to know about tonight’s match

Both Wilder and Solskjaer are under pressure given recent performances (PA)

What time is kick off?

Sheffield United v Manchester United kicks off at 8pm GMT tonight and will be held behind closed doors at Bramall Lane.

What channel is it on and where can I stream it?

The match is being shown exclusively on Amazon Prime Video, where all the Premier League matches have been broadcast over the last three days.

Streaming is available on the app or through the website, with a subscription costing £7.99 per month or £79 annually.

However, a 30-day free trial is available to new customers signing up.

Team News

Kean Bryan is unavailable for Wilder due to calf strain and is thought to be out of action for a month.

Blades striker Oli McBurnie is also set to miss out after falling on his shoulder during their defeat to Southampton at the weekend.

Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani is not expected to feature tonight due to muscle injury, with Marcus Rojo accompanying him on the sidelines due to a calf problem.

Phil Jones is also unfit and will not feature until January.