Sheffield United could be boosted by return of three players at Southampton

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder is hoping for a triple injury boost against Southampton this weekend.

Enda Stevens, Ethan Ampadu and Lys Mousset all resumed training this week and provided they come through Saturday’s session unscathed, Wilder will be able to call on them at St Mary’s.

Stevens has missed the last three games with a knee injury while Ampadu, on a season-long loan from Chelsea, has been carrying a hip problem for the last three weeks. Mousset has been limited to just 17 minutes of game-time this season having only recently made his return from a toe injury.

Wilder will make a decision about their involvement on Sunday following another training session before they travel to Southampton.

“They’ve all trained this morning, which is good news for the group,” said the Blades boss.

“They all added various minutes to the session and took part one way or another, so we’ll monitor them over the next 24 hours and hopefully they come through the next training sessions and are on the coach to Southampton. They all have a chance of playing.”

If Ampadu and Stevens are fit to play, it will give Wilder a welcome selection headache.

Kean Bryan and Max Lowe have played at left centre-back and wing-back in recent weeks, while Ben Osborn also impressed after coming off the bench at left wing-back in last weekend’s home defeat to Leicester.

“We’ve got an idea (who will play), but we’re looking at what happens over next 24 hours to make those decisions,” said Wilder.

“It has been disruptive, particularly in that left centre-half spot, and Enda has been a mainstay for us. To miss an experienced player at a time when we need experienced players has been disappointing.”

The Blades travel to St Mary’s still looking for their first win of the season, having made the worst ever start to a Premier League campaign by any team.

Wilder, whose side have just one point from 11 matches, knows they must start picking up points soon.

“We need to find a way to get a result, turn a draw into a win, turn a losing position into a draw, but we need to start doing it over this period heading into the new year, not leaving it to the last 15 games or so of the season,” said Wilder.

“There are examples of teams going on long runs but we need to come out of it quickly and we have to show something so that is gives us something to hang on to.

“Teams can find momentum and go on runs just as much as they can lose momentum and go on poor runs – as we have.”