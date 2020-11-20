Sheffield United boosted by return of Lys Mousset and John Fleck from injury

Sheffield United could be boosted by the return of two key players for the Premier League clash with West Ham at Bramall Lane.

Blades boss Chris Wilder revealed at his pre-match press conference on Friday afternoon that striker Lys Mousset and midfielder John Fleck have resumed full training and are in contention to play a part in the game on Sunday.

Mousset has yet to feature at all this campaign after suffering a tendon injury in a pre-season friendly while Fleck has been out with a back injury since the beginning of October.

However, Wilder is hopeful both players could be involved against the Hammers as his side attempt to pick up their first win of the season.

“There are a couple of issues. It’s always difficult when they go away and out of our control – different standards and issues. We’ve got a couple of injury situations,” said Wilder.

“But Mousset’s back in full-time training and might be available. John Fleck has been training – that’s a huge boost. For the other players to see them back training and back to full tilt, it’s great for everyone. There are a few we will leave until the last minute.”

Rhian Bewster and John Egan are doubts ahead of the game after both players left their respective international teams early.

“We’ll give everybody the maximum time to recover and be tested by the medical staff – every player that has been away,” said Wilder.

“Looking at them from an injury point of view and travelling and everything but we’ll give them as long as possible and try and pick the correct side.

“They’ve all got a chance to play – and Fleck and Mousset. It’s a discussion between myself, my staff and the medical department. We can’t take huge gambles but every player here wants to put their hand up and play.

“Fleck and Mousset coming back is huge. The break coming up has been good and given us a chance to reset.”

Injury meant Enda Stevens did not travel to meet up with the Republic of Ireland squad and the defender is another player who will be given the opportunity to prove his fitness.